Man sustains fractured eye socket and bruising to his face following an altercation in Portsmouth

A man has been left with a fractured eye socket after an altercation in Hilsea.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

Between 5.30pm and 6pm an altercation broke out between two men on a grassed area outside of a block of flats opposite the Northern Parade Co-op store in Hilsea, Portsmouth.

One of the men involved, who is in his 50’s, ended up with a fractured eye socket and has sustained bruising over his face and body as a result of the incident.

Investigating officers arrested a 52-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and threats to damage/destroy property.

​Police are appealing for information about an incident in Hilsea.​Police are appealing for information about an incident in Hilsea.
He has since been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue, and the police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They believe that there were a number of people in the area at the time and have reason to believe that somebody recorded what happened on their phone.

If anyone has dash cam footage of the incident or if you saw anything, contact the police.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230132042.

Alternatively, go online and submit information on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click the link to be taken to their website.