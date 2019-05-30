A MAN was threatened with a knife after being punched and kicked by a gang of youths during a robbery in a graveyard.

The victim, who is in his 30s, and a friend, were walking along a footpath in the South View Cemetery in Basingstoke at around 8.10pm on May 27.

Police believe the incident was targeted. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The group of youths, which was made up of around ten to fifteen males and females, then approached the victim in the graveyard, which is known locally as ‘Holy Ghost Cemetery’.

The victim was punched and kicked before his mobile phone was stolen. The phone is described as an iPhone 6S with a black and silver bezel and a cracked screen.

He was then threatened with a knife before the group left the scene.

A spokesperson for police said: ‘Three of the suspects are described as males, all aged around 18-20 and five foot eight to five foot nine tall.

‘The first male is described as being black, slim but slightly stocky and he was wearing a black jacket with a red lining.

‘The second male was white, with short mousy brown hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

‘The third man had black hair that was in an afro-style and was wearing a black, slightly padded jacket.

‘The police believe this to be a targeted incident and would ask did you see anyone matching the descriptions or did you see a large group in the vicinity of the train station or in and around the cemetery?

‘If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 44190182223. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’