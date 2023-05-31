Man waiting for bus in Portsmouth is punched in face by group of men who rob him of wallet and mobile phone
Now police have released images of men seen in the area at the time of the robbery in Paulsgrove at about 9.50pm on Sunday, May 14.
‘A man in his 30s was waiting at the bus stop at the junction of Allaway Avenue and Elkstone Road when he was approached by several men and punched to the face,’ a police statement said.
‘They then took his wallet and mobile phone. He received minor injuries to his face and leg. We have obtained these images of three men who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. Do you recognise them?
‘We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and recalls seeing the incident, or anything that may have been related to it.’
Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 44230190593.