Now police have released images of men seen in the area at the time of the robbery in Paulsgrove at about 9.50pm on Sunday, May 14.

At about 9.50pm on Sunday 14 May a man in his 30s was waiting at the bus stop at the junction of Allaway Avenue and Elkstone Road in Paulsgrove, when he was approached by several men and punched to the face. Police want to speak to these three men in connection with this incident. Pictures: Hampshire police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They then took his wallet and mobile phone. He received minor injuries to his face and leg. We have obtained these images of three men who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. Do you recognise them?

‘We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and recalls seeing the incident, or anything that may have been related to it.’

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 44230190593.