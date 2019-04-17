Man wanted by police has links to Fareham and should not be approached  

Police hunting for a man who is wanted on recall to prison have said he has links to Fareham.

Edward Scobie, 22, is believed to be in Andover and is wanted by police for a breach of licence.

Edward Scobie. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He is described as white, about five foot seven inches tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is also described as having a scar on his right wrist and has been known to have a goatee.

Police have said Scobie has links to Fareham and have asked for the public’s help in finding him.

If you see him, or know where he is, call police on 999 and quote crime reference number 44190100176.

Residents have been warned not to approach him.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.

.