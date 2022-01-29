Oscar Thompson was caught travelling at 83mph on the A331 at the Blackwater Valley relief road in Hampshire, which had a 70mph limit, on August 19 2019.

When the speeding fine was sent to the vehicle’s elderly female owner, 61-year-old Thompson intercepted the letter and attempted to cover up his responsibility for the driving offence by replying in her name.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘In the letter, he said she had been driving the vehicle that day, but had been in the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

‘The letter said the owner was ‘dying of cancer’ and ‘because of my age I DO NOT drive on dual carriageways or motorways’.’

The spokesman said that Thompson, of The Green, Elstead, Surrey, then produced two pieces of dashcam footage which he said showed that the vehicle had been at the hospital that day.

But this was shown to have been falsely dated as roadworks seen in the footage were not in place on the day of the speeding offence.

He also produced a forged parking ticket for that day.

Thompson pleaded guilty to speeding, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and perverting the course of justice, and was jailed at Winchester Crown Court and banned from driving for 12 months.

Pc Richard Jewell said: ‘Instead of simply accepting he had been driving, Oscar Thompson’s efforts to escape punishment have been simply ridiculous.

‘Thompson not only felt it acceptable to drive while uninsured, without a licence and over the speed limit, but he then failed to take responsibility for his actions.

‘This investigation shows that such false claims are investigated and, where evidence is gathered, prosecution will follow.’

