Man who attempted to steal two cars during daylight robberies is due in court

POLICE have charged a man with attempted robbery after allegedly attempting to steal two cars in a matter of minutes.

By Tom Cotterill
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:48 am

The two incident took place during the space of just eight minutes in Park Gate on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were first called at 1.28pm with reports of a man trying to steal a car in Middle Road, and allegedly assaulting the driver in the process.

Minutes later, at 1.36pm, police received another report alleging that a man was attempting to steal a car in Botley Road. Similarly, it was reported the driver was assaulted during this second incident.

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery

Officers attended and arrested 31-year-old Paulius Minkevicius, of no fixed abode.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted robbery, and was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

