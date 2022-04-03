Christopher Dodd, 43, of London Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of assault by beating on November 24 and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same woman.

The offences in London Road meant he was in breach of a suspended sentence from July last year which he was given a 12-month jail term suspended for 12 months.

Magistrates jailed Dodd for eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ryan Hoffman, 34, of Adames Road, Fratton, was convicted of breaching a community order.

He failed to attend a probation appointment and two telephone appointments.

Magistrates fined him £300.

He was also slapped with £60 costs.

The order was allowed to continue.

Brett Fielder, 37, of Portsdown View, Bedhampton, failed to comply with a community order by making himself available for the installation of an electronic tag on October 4.

He also failed his induction on October 8.

Fielder had originally been sentenced for driving a Ford Transit van while over the limit with controlled drug in his system on October 4, which he was handed a four-week jail term suspended for 12 months.

On July 23, he was also caught driving without any insurance on Main Road, Southborne.

He was handed an 18-week sentence suspended for 12 months.

Fielder was banned from driving for 33 months by the Bench.

SEE ALSO: Child molester forced out

Joshua Pedelty, 33, of Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth, breached an animal welfare disqualification on October 15, 2019.

He was also convicted of causing suffering to a dog after failing to get appropriate veterinary care in October 2019.

During the same time he was also found guilty for failing to provide a suitable environment for the dogs.

Magistrates handed him a 16-week jail term suspended for two years.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was told to undertake 22 rehabilitation days.

He was told to pay costs of £600 and a surcharge of £128.

Pedelty was banned from keeping two of the dogs by magistrates.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron