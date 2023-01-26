Man who sexually assaulted woman on Boxing Day near old railway line still at large

The woman, who is in her 40s, was walking near the old railway line in Bishop’s Waltham, on a section near the Sainsbury’s petrol station, at about 9.30am on Boxing Day when the attack happened. Police have been investigating and want to hear from three people who were walking dogs in the area.

They think there were two women and a man walking their dogs behind the victim when the man approached her and assaulted her, and they want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who either saw the assault or saw a man acting suspiciously near a woman.

Police appeal

Police confirmed they have yet to arrest anyone but ‘enquiries are continuing’.

Detective constable Gemma Hodgkinson, who is leading the investigation, said previously: ‘We have been following numerous lines of enquiry into this incident and are now really keen to speak to these two women and one man seen walking their dogs close to the victim and the man who assaulted her shortly before the attack. If you believe this was you, or if you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, please get in contact.

‘I know that members of the local community will be concerned to hear of this incident, however I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community at the current time.’