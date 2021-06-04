Officers were called to Osborne Road at 7.38am on Thursday after a report that a man in his 20s had been found unconscious with injuries to his head.

While officers were at the scene, a man in his 40s with minor injuries to his mouth approached them to say that he had been assaulted.

The injured man said that he had been assaulted by two men unknown to him as he walked along Shaftesbury Road earlier that morning at around 6am.

Osborne Road, in Southsea. Picture: Google Maps

The unconscious man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment, where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘Both incidents are currently under investigation and are being treated as linked at this time. Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the exact circumstances.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 44210215652.

