The pursuit, involving a 24-year-old Southampton man, went across Wimpson Lane to Hardwicke Close in Southampton after police tried to flag down a car - but it failed to stop.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at 2.14pm yesterday (April 21) on Wimpson Lane.

A man was later located near Hardwicke Close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

These were dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, going equipped for a burglary, using a motor vehicle in a public space without third party insurance, burglary dwelling and theft, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

The car was seized, along with a large pickaxe and an electric drill found behind the driver’s seat.