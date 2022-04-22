The pursuit, involving a 24-year-old Southampton man, went across Wimpson Lane to Hardwicke Close in Southampton after police tried to flag down a car - but it failed to stop.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at 2.14pm yesterday (April 21) on Wimpson Lane.
A man was later located near Hardwicke Close.
He was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.
These were dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, going equipped for a burglary, using a motor vehicle in a public space without third party insurance, burglary dwelling and theft, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary dwelling with intent to steal.
The car was seized, along with a large pickaxe and an electric drill found behind the driver’s seat.
The man remains in custody at this time.