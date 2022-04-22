Man with 'large pickaxe' in car arrested for multiple offences including vehicle theft after police chase in Hampshire

A HAMPSHIRE man has been arrested for multiple offences after a police chase in a city.

The pursuit, involving a 24-year-old Southampton man, went across Wimpson Lane to Hardwicke Close in Southampton after police tried to flag down a car - but it failed to stop.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at 2.14pm yesterday (April 21) on Wimpson Lane.

A man was later located near Hardwicke Close.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

These were dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, going equipped for a burglary, using a motor vehicle in a public space without third party insurance, burglary dwelling and theft, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

The car was seized, along with a large pickaxe and an electric drill found behind the driver’s seat.

The man remains in custody at this time.