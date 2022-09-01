Man with moustache who threatened Premier Store staff with meat cleaver and crossbow in Gosport during burglary hunted by police
POLICE are hunting a man who robbed a shop in Gosport armed with a meat cleaver and crossbow.
He entered the Premier Store armed to the teeth and stole cash and cigarettes.
The robbery happened at 6am on Tuesday, in Bury Road.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
A27 Crash: Southsea man killed after being hit by lorry in 'serious collision' in Hilsea, Portsmouth
-
2
'Charming' Jake Gurr from Portsmouth jailed for 12 years as brave partner reveals how he stabbed and beat her in four-hour domestic abuse nightmare
-
3
Watch: Malfunctioning hovercraft veering sideways as pilot battles elements and struggles to control vessel before aborting landing in Portsmouth
-
4
A27 crash: Portsmouth police attend 'serious collision' near Hilsea that closes westbound lanes
-
5
Portsmouth model Chloe Chambers stars as ring girl at the KSI vs Swarmz fight
Police estimate that £160 worth of money and goods were stolen, and have released a CCTV of a man connected to the robbery.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man entered the Premier store on Bury Road and threatened a member of staff with a crossbow and a meat cleaver.
‘Police are investigating this incident and as part of enquiries would like to speak to the man with the moustache pictured here, who was wearing black Nike trainers, dark blue jeans, a black hat with a white circle logo, a grey winter jacket, black glasses with white sides and a blue face mask.
‘If you saw this man in the area, or know who he is, please call us on 101, quoting 44220353537.’