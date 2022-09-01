News you can trust since 1877
Man with moustache who threatened Premier Store staff with meat cleaver and crossbow in Gosport during burglary hunted by police

POLICE are hunting a man who robbed a shop in Gosport armed with a meat cleaver and crossbow.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:59 pm

He entered the Premier Store armed to the teeth and stole cash and cigarettes.

The robbery happened at 6am on Tuesday, in Bury Road.

Police have released an image of the man who they wish to speak to. Staff at the Premier store, on Bury Road, were threatened with a meat cleaver and crossbow. Picture: Hampshire police.

Police estimate that £160 worth of money and goods were stolen, and have released a CCTV of a man connected to the robbery.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man entered the Premier store on Bury Road and threatened a member of staff with a crossbow and a meat cleaver.

‘Police are investigating this incident and as part of enquiries would like to speak to the man with the moustache pictured here, who was wearing black Nike trainers, dark blue jeans, a black hat with a white circle logo, a grey winter jacket, black glasses with white sides and a blue face mask.

‘If you saw this man in the area, or know who he is, please call us on 101, quoting 44220353537.’