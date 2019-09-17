CHARITY shops have been targeted by an arsonist setting fire to wheelie bins at the back of their buildings.

Hampshire police said a blaze was lit at the back of the British Heart Foundation charity shop in London Road, North End. The wheelie bin set on fire was in Heathfield Path at about 2am on August 4.

Police want to speak to this man after arsons at the rear of two charity shops, including the British Heart Foundation Charity Shop in London Road, North End, and Naomi House Charity Shop in London Road. Picture: Hampshire police

Two people tried to help, with one man putting it out with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters attended and warned people living nearby.

It is the fourth time bins at the back of the shop have been targeted, police said.

Police said a bin in the nearby service road at the back of Naomi House & Jacksplace furniture shop in London Road, about 150 yards away, was also torched on August 4.

A statement said: ‘We appreciate it’s not the best photo – but do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with two arsons in Portsmouth in August.’

It added: ‘Were you one of the people who tried to help or do you recognise the person in the photo?

‘If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44190277203.

‘If you see a fire, always call 999 immediately. No matter how small – fire can spread very quickly.’