Nathan Daniels, 21, cut the barbed wire fence at Marwell Zoo before he and accomplice Bradley Green carried out the attack, leaving animals 'very distressed'.

Daniels pleaded guilty to damaging the penguin's enclosure while Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.

Main picture Bradley Green (left) and Jason Huggitt, top Nathan Daniels, and bottom Coral Lock. Green and Daniels have admitted charges after the incident at Marwell Zoo - Lock and Huggitt have seen charges against them dismissed Picture: Will Dax/ Solent News and Picture Agency

A court heard that according to keepers at the zoo, which is between Bishop’s Waltham and Winchester, many of their animals were left 'very distressed' by the nighttime raid, particularly the giraffes and tigers.

Daniels and Green admitted the charges when they appeared at Winchester Crown Court. Green has also admitted causing animal cruelty.

However, charges of burglary and criminal damage against friends Jason Huggitt, 24, and 23-year-old Coral Lock, who was accused of assisting the offenders, were dropped.

Video footage posted on social media at the time of the break-in in February 2021 appeared to show a bottle being thrown at the head of a giraffe.

A tiger was also filmed apparently being encouraged to approach a fence before being kicked out at and scared away.

Multiple police units, including armed response officers with night vision goggles, a dog unit and a helicopter were dispatched to catch the intruders following the incident, amid fears endangered animals were at risk.

Marwell Zoo opened in 1972 and has proved a popular family destination since.

Previously, Basingstoke Magistrates' Court heard the gang had cut through a ‘double chain link fence’ before going in.

Prosecuting, David Fosler told magistrates: ‘The zoo's general maintenance manager found that an internal fence had been cut in a vertical line.

‘A barbed wire fence had also been cut. Several animal enclosures were interfered with. The zoo's keepers say the animals were very distressed, particularly the giraffes, cheetahs and tigers."

Daniels and Green, both from Fareham, were released on unconditional bail until they appear again at Winchester Crown Court for sentencing in January.