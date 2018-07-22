Men in hospital, one with puncture wounds, after attack in Titchfield

TWO men were taken to hospital, one with two puncture wounds, after being assaulted in Titchfield in the early hours of this morning.

Police will be in the area today as they carry out their inquiries into what happened.

At 3.25am this morning officers were called to The Square, at Titchfield Common, after two men were found with serious injuries.

The men, aged 29 and 32 and both from Fareham, had been walking at the back of Titchfield Recreation Ground when they were approached by a group of people, reported to be youths, and assaulted.

The 32-year-old suffered two puncture wounds and the 29-year-old suffered a head injury after being hit with an object.

Both men were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Detective Sergeant Gary Cable, said: ‘We are still in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish exactly what has happened.

‘This appears to be an unprovoked attack which happened as they were walking back from a local festival via the back of Titchfield Recreation Ground.

‘The two men have been approached by a group of people, described as youths, who have then assaulted them.

‘The victims have then made their way to The Bugle Hotel where they received help and emergency services were called.

‘People will notice a lot of police activity in the area today while we carry out our investigations.

‘We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area last night or anyone who thinks they may have information that could assist our inquiry.’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire police on 101 quoting 44180276417.