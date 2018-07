Police said they were forced to remain near Fratton Park in a bid to deter problems after ‘minor disorder’.

Hampshire police said no-one was injured in the incident after the Utrecht game in Portsmouth.

But a spokesman said: ‘There was some minor disorder after the match (no injuries) and we’re remaining on scene to prevent any recurrence.’

Police, who did not give further details, have since left the site.

