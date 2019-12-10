Miscarriage of justice investigators drop case of Portsmouth pervert children's entertainer

AN INVESTIGATORY body tasked with uncovering miscarriages of justice said it will not refer a convicted children's entertainer’s case to appeal judges.

DJ and ‘anti-paedophile’ campaigner Jason Packer was convicted in 2015 and jailed for a year over indecent images at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Mr Packer is a a member of the Justice and Anti-Corruption Party. He has seconded his friend Steven George as a party’s candidate in Thursday's election in Portsmouth South.

READ MORE: Candidate in Portsmouth South seat has conviction for distributing indecent image of a child

Last week the Criminal Cases Review Commission told Mr Packer it ‘cannot refer his case for appeal’.

During his trial in 2015 Mr Packer alleged agents of former MP Mike Hancock had placed indecent images on his computer at his home in Balliol Road, Buckland, after he published a QC's report into Mr Hancock’s conduct.

READ MORE: ‘Anti-paedophile’ and justice campaigner Jason Packer jailed for a year over child abuse images

The Pascoe report examined allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr Hancock against a vulnerable constituent.

Jurors convicted Packer despite his claims and he was jailed for a year, and later lost an appeal in London in December 2017.

The CCRC was investigating his claims in 2018. But a spokesman said: ‘We reviewed his case but on 5 December 2019 we wrote to Mr Packer setting out the reasons why we have decided we cannot refer his case for appeal.’