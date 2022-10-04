News you can trust since 1877
Missing cyclist on holiday in Hampshire has been found, police confirm

A MISSING cyclist holidaying in Hampshire has now been found.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:31 pm - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:18 am

Pensioner Charles Pugh, who is currently on holiday in the New Forest, set off on a bike ride with his wife on Tuesday morning.

He was reported missing after he became separated from his wife – but has now been found.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to help find Charles Pugh. We are pleased to say that he has been located by officers overnight.’