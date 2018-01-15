Missing ‘distressed and vulnerable’ man spotted on M27

Have your say

A ‘distressed and vulnerable’ man who has missing for two days has been spotted on the M27, police have said.

Paul Wilkins, from Bosham near Chichester, was reported missing from an address in Bracklesham in West Sussex at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

The 51-year-old, who police said is thought to be in a distressed and vulnerable condiiton, was spotted on the M27 eastbound near Swanwick shortly before 1pm yesterday.

He is in possession of a silver Mini One hatchback car, with the registration LT06 GCO.

He is described as white, about 6ft 4 ins, of medium build and with greying dark brown hair.

He has clear-framed glasses and when last seen was wearing a grey zip-up top and blue jeans.

Anyone seeing Paul or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 527 of 14/01.