Missing Fareham man Jonathan Broderick, 50, has been found by police

A MAN from Fareham who has been missing since yesterday morning has been found.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:57 am

Police and family members were concerned for the welfare of Jonathan Broderick, 50.

Officers believed Mr Broderick had travelled towards the New Forest, but he has been located.

A statement from Fareham Police said: ‘You may have seen our recent appeal asking for help to find Jonathan Broderick, 50, from Fareham.

‘We're pleased to say he's now been located.

‘Thanks as ever to everyone who shared our appeal, it really is appreciated.’

Jonathan Broderick from Fareham has been found by police. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
