Police and family members were concerned for the welfare of Jonathan Broderick, 50.

Officers believed Mr Broderick had travelled towards the New Forest, but he has been located.

A statement from Fareham Police said: ‘You may have seen our recent appeal asking for help to find Jonathan Broderick, 50, from Fareham.

‘We're pleased to say he's now been located.

‘Thanks as ever to everyone who shared our appeal, it really is appreciated.’