Alexis, 13, disappeared at roughly 12.45pm in Violet Road, Southampton. Police believed she may have used the train network. Alexis’ family were ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare, but she has now been located.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘You may have seen our appeal last night concerning a missing 13-year-old girl from Southampton.

Police have found Alexis, 13, who disappeared yesterday afternoon. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We are pleased to say she has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

