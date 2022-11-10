Missing girl, 13, who disappeared in Southampton found by police after being 'extremely concerned' for welfare
A GIRL who went missing yesterday afternoon has been found.
Alexis, 13, disappeared at roughly 12.45pm in Violet Road, Southampton. Police believed she may have used the train network. Alexis’ family were ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare, but she has now been located.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth nightclub Tokyo Joe's could have licence revoked by city council as review called in
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘You may have seen our appeal last night concerning a missing 13-year-old girl from Southampton.
Most Popular
‘We are pleased to say she has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.