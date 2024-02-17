Hampshire teenager who went missing found by police following appeal
A teenager who went missing yesterday afternoon has been found by police
Rohet, 15, disappeared between 12pm and 1pm on February 16 from Forster Road in Southampton.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the news this afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter. They said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate Rohet from Southampton that we posted last night.
"We are pleased to say the 15-year-old has been found."