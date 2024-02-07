News you can trust since 1877
Missing Southampton teenager found: Hampshire police appeal results in locating of 13-year-old

A Hampshire teenager has been found following a police appeal after he had been missing for two days.
By Joe Williams
Published 6th Feb 2024, 18:12 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Charlie, 13, from Southampton, had not been seen since 10pm on Sunday, February 4, but the police confirmed he had been located on the evening of Tuesday, February 6.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said via X: "Earlier today(Tuesday, February 6), we appealed for information to help find a 13-year-old boy who was missing from the Southampton area. We're pleased to update you that he has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

