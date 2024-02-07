Charlie, 13, from Southampton, had not been seen since 10pm on Sunday, February 4, but the police confirmed he had been located on the evening of Tuesday, February 6.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said via X: "Earlier today(Tuesday, February 6), we appealed for information to help find a 13-year-old boy who was missing from the Southampton area. We're pleased to update you that he has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."