POLICE officers are ‘concerned’ for a man’s welfare after he was reported missing.

Adam Toovey, who also goes by the surname Weaving, was last spotted at 8am today at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Adam Toovey, 21 from Horndean. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The 21-year-old from Horndean has not been seen since.

Adam is white, 5ft 11in and slim. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with black and white sleeves, a black hoodie, black trousers and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Adam – or anyone who knows where he is – to call 101.