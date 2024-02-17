Dawn Mursell, 68, disappeared from Portobello Grove at 2pm yesterday afternoon (February 16). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were "extremely concerned" for her welfare and launched an appeal to help find her.

The force confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she has now been located. They said: "An update for you this afternoon, Dawn who was reported missing last night has now been found. Thank you to everyone for sharing our appeal."