Matthew Adams, aged 20, had not been seen since having a video call with someone – with family and police becoming concerned for his welfare.

Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that he has been found.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that Matthew Adams has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.’

Police say the man has been found. Photo: Neil Cross