Missing Portsmouth man Matthew Adams has been found, police confirm

A Southsea man who had been missing since yesterday morning has been found, according to police.
By Kelly Brown
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST

Matthew Adams, aged 20, had not been seen since having a video call with someone – with family and police becoming concerned for his welfare.

Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that he has been found.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that Matthew Adams has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.’

Police say the man has been found. Photo: Neil Cross
To report information to the police, either about a crime or a missing person, people can call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.