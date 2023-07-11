Missing Portsmouth man Matthew Adams has been found, police confirm
Matthew Adams, aged 20, had not been seen since having a video call with someone – with family and police becoming concerned for his welfare.
Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that he has been found.
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We're pleased to tell you that Matthew Adams has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.’
