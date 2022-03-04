Missing Portsmouth pensioner is found safe and well
POLICE have found a vulnerable pensioner from Portsmouth who went missing earlier today.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 5:26 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th March 2022, 5:27 pm
The 80-year-old went missing at around 3pm in the Gladys Avenue, North End, area, and concerns were raised about his welfare.
But fortunately he was found safe and well about two hours later.
Hampshire Police would like to thanks everyone who helped.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
