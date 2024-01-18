Joseph Powell, 58, disappeared at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (January 16). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have launched an appeal in a bid to find him. The force said Mr Powell's family were "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

The man, with links to Omagh in Northern Ireland, has now been located. "You may have seen our appeal this morning to find a missing 58-year-old man from Southampton," police said on Facebook. We are pleased to say he has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal."