News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Missing teenager from Poole last seen in Gosport with family found safe and well

A teenage boy who went missing from Gosport over the weekend has been found.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael, 16, was staying with family in Gosport – but disappeared on Saturday, November 4.

Police issued an appeal to find the boy, originally from Poole, sharing a photograph of him.

He has since been located. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Since our appeal, Michael has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”