Missing teenager from Poole last seen in Gosport with family found safe and well
A teenage boy who went missing from Gosport over the weekend has been found.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael, 16, was staying with family in Gosport – but disappeared on Saturday, November 4.
Police issued an appeal to find the boy, originally from Poole, sharing a photograph of him.
He has since been located. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Since our appeal, Michael has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”