Missing teenager with links to Portsmouth and Fareham found
A MISSING teenager with links to both Portsmouth and Fareham has been found.
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:58 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:16 am
Police issued an appeal for help locating 16-year-old Terrell earlier this week.
In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to update you that Terrell has been located.
‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’