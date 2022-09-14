News you can trust since 1877
Missing teenager with links to Portsmouth and Fareham found

A MISSING teenager with links to both Portsmouth and Fareham has been found.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:58 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:16 am

Police issued an appeal for help locating 16-year-old Terrell earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to update you that Terrell has been located.

Police.

‘As always, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’