Teenage boy from Warsash who went missing on way to school found
A teenage boy who went missing and was last seen on his way to school has been found.
Finley, 14, disappeared at 8am yesterday morning. Police said he was thought to be in the Warsash area, but he has now been located. The force confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.
They said: "We posted an appeal to help locate a 14-year-old boy from Warsash. We are pleased to say he has now been found. Thank you, as always, for sharing our appeal."