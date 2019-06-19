Moped found torched in Gosport may have been stolen earlier in the week, suggest police

A MOPED found by firefighters in Gosport this week may have been stolen, according to police.

According to the town’s Neighbourhood Watch, a moped was set on fire in a field in Rowner yesterday.

Police say this could be linked to a vehicle stolen sometime between June 17 and 18 – though cannot completely confirm this as the moped was burnt out, making it impossible to identify.

The stolen vehicle, according to Gosport Neighbourhood Watch, was an 18th birthday present.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We weren’t able to confirm the identity of the owner as it was completely burnt out and the vehicle reg was not visible.

‘While this has not been completely confirmed by police to be one in the same, it would appear to be so.’

The theft was reported to police just after 8.10am on 18th June.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190208960.