David Fuller, 68, is already serving a whole life sentence for the sexually motivated murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.
After being linked to the murders in 2020, police uncovered the systematic sexual abuse of the corpses of females aged between nine and 100 at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked in maintenance since 1989.
An examination of Fuller’s computer hard drive at his home in Heathfield, East Sussex, revealed 818,051 images and 504 videos of his abuse as well as evidence of his ‘persistent interest in rape, abuse and murder of women’.
She said Fuller had first worked at the Kent and Sussex Hospital from 1989 and then as a maintenance supervisor at the nearby Pembury hospital until his arrest for the murders.
She told him: “I have no doubt that you were wary of the risk of attempting to commit sexual offences which might be detected due to the atmosphere of public alertness in the Tunbridge Wells area after what became known as the Bedsit Murders.
She told him: “You have no regard for the dignity of the dead.”
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb highlighted the victims’ achievements in life, saying that one was a talented skier, one worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War, and others had worked as teachers or in the NHS.
She told Fuller: “You spent years living a lie, the façade of a mild and ordinary life, while in seclusion you committed revolting and outrageous acts of the deepest darkness. You have a family who you deceived over all those years.
“The depravity of what you did, to those you killed and those you defiled after death, reveals that your conscience is seared.
“It is almost impossible to believe that a single man can cause the misery, to so many, that you have done. But you did it and in consequence you are paying the price that human justice can exact, the rest of your mortal life in prison.”
Fuller sat impassively in the dock throughout the hearing and did not react to calls of “Scum” from the public gallery as he was sent down.
Speaking outside court, Detective Superintendent Ivan Beasley said: “Our absolute and unequivocal priority from day one has been ensuring justice for every single victim violated by Fuller’s systematic and unimaginably depraved offending.
“Today’s sentencing will mean little to this abhorrent individual, who throughout our investigation has demonstrated no remorse and only a capacity for self pity.
The Government has launched an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected until he was arrested on December 3 2020 for what have been dubbed the Bedsit Murders following new analysis of decades-old DNA evidence.
A report on the hospital trust is expected to be published next year.