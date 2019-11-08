Mother and daughter who stole a will from 91-year-old woman jailed

A mother and daughter have been jailed for a series of thefts including a will from a 91-year-old woman.

Dionne Clarke, 54, and her daughter Cherelle Clarke, 26, pleaded guilty to 13 offences at Isle of Wight Crown Court and have been jailed for two years and 21 months respectively.

Cherelle Clarke and her mother Dionne Clarke. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The court heard the pair spotted a 91-year-old woman withdrawing cash in Halifax in Newport High Street. They followed her from the branch before Dionne stole a small bag containing £600 and the woman’s will from her handbag.

Previously they stole an elderly woman’s handbag from a trolley while she was shopping on September 15 this year, using her bank card to buy items for themselves.

They also admitted burgling The Salvation Army's Fellowship House in Ryde on August 8, in which they stole a mobile phone and bus pass, and stealing a mobile phone from a council volunteer on August 12.

On September 5 they stole a wallet from a car, fraudulently using a bank card from the wallet, and stole coffee and cheese from Sainsbury's on September 13.

Both admitted four counts of theft, one of burglary and one of shoplifting. Dionne also admitted one charge of possessing a class C drug.

Investigating officer PC Mathew Rumsey said: ‘Dionne and Cherelle Clarke preyed upon vulnerable and elderly victims, stealing a large sum of money from one woman.

‘They have shown no remorse for the distress they caused the victims of their criminal acts throughout our investigation.

‘Their offending started as soon as they came to the Isle of Wight and at no stage have they apologised for the harm they have caused or told us where items such as the will and money are.

‘Those who target the elderly and vulnerable will always be pursued by Hampshire Constabulary and brought to account.’