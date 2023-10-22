Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Barncroft and Bedhampton teams joined forces with the roads policing unit in order to reduce anti-social behaviour. They also carried out patrols in the area while visiting local shops to gather intelligence about shoplifting incidents and deter any potential thieves.

Many motorbike riders were punished, with the police stopping multiple and seizing vehicles on Saturday. Havant Police reported on Facebook: “One driver was stopped due to careless and inconsiderate driving and was arrested for failing to appear at court for drug driving.

One of the motorbikes which was seized by police in the Havant Thicket and Leigh Park area yesterday (October 21). Picture: Havant Police.

"Another driver was found to have no insurance, his vehicle was seized and he was issued with six points and a £300 fine. Other drivers were dealt with for no seat belts, no MOT’s and keeping vehicles on the road without tax.”