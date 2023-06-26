The collision happened on June 24 at approximately 11.50am on the eastbound A27 at the Farlington onslip. involving two vehicles – a white Mazda and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a 25-year-old man, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the collision. The area was heavy with traffic at the time of the collision, and officers would like to request any dashcam footage showing the collision or vehicle's prior to the collision.

If you have any dashcam footage, or any information that could help, contact the police online or via 101 quoting 44230251627. Click the link to report the information online.