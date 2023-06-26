News you can trust since 1877
Motorcycle rider suffered cuts and bruises following a Portsmouth two-vehicle collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered cuts and bruises following a collision in Farlington which was the result of significant congestion.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

The collision happened on June 24 at approximately 11.50am on the eastbound A27 at the Farlington onslip. involving two vehicles – a white Mazda and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a 25-year-old man, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the collision. The area was heavy with traffic at the time of the collision, and officers would like to request any dashcam footage showing the collision or vehicle's prior to the collision.

If you have any dashcam footage, or any information that could help, contact the police online or via 101 quoting 44230251627. Click the link to report the information online.

The incident caused delays on the roadsThe incident caused delays on the roads
