Motorhome and digger stolen in overnight raids

TWO vehicles have been stolen in a pair of overnight raids in Horndean.

Police received reports of a burglary and a vehicle theft in Lovedean Lane last night.

In one incident, a mini digger was taken from a locked container between 5pm yesterday and 7am this morning.

A Ford motor home was stolen between 11.31pm and 11.42pm yesterday.

Police have advised residents not to leave unused vehicles in a visible place and to keep keys in a locked safe.

They also recommended using hitch locks, wheel clamps or ground anchors.

Officers are now appealing for information on both incidents and can be contacted on 101.

Call police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 44180183500 to provide details on the mini digger theft and 44180183480 for the stolen Ford motor home.