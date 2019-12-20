Murder arrest after woman found dead at Portsmouth home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Portsmouth.

Police were called to a house in Kingston Crescent shortly before 10pm on December 17 by paramedics after a 32-year-old woman was found dead.

An arrest has been made after the woman was found dead

Later that evening a 48-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

As part of the investigation Portsmouth City Council has been asked to delay some communal bin collections in the area so any potential evidence can be secured.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said: ‘We know that making this request on the Friday before Christmas will be a concern for residents and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, but we hope that you will understand that we would only do this if absolutely necessary.

‘We will be working with the bin collectors to minimise any impact and only focusing on specific bins, the rest will be collected as normal.

‘This is an incredibly serious incident where a woman has lost her life so we must ensure we do everything to gather all potential evidence.’

Police said they believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190453399.

Alternatively you can report information online.