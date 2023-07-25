News you can trust since 1877
Murder investigation launched following death of woman who was seriously assaulted in Crofton Cemetery

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was seriously assaulted in a Stubbington cemetery and was pronounced dead by emergency services who were treating her.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

The police were called to Crofton Cemetery at Lychgate Green at 3:47pm on July 24 after a 71 year-old woman had been assaulted there.

She was treated initially by police officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Murder investigation launched after a woman, who was seriously assaulted in a cemetery, has died.
A scene will remain on at the cemetery while officers carry out enquiries and a 66 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder – he remains in custody at this time.

Anyone who can assist the investigation or who has any information should call 101, quoting the reference Operation Clematis - 44230297967.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111