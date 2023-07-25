Murder investigation launched following death of woman who was seriously assaulted in Crofton Cemetery
The police were called to Crofton Cemetery at Lychgate Green at 3:47pm on July 24 after a 71 year-old woman had been assaulted there.
She was treated initially by police officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Her family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.
A scene will remain on at the cemetery while officers carry out enquiries and a 66 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder – he remains in custody at this time.
Anyone who can assist the investigation or who has any information should call 101, quoting the reference Operation Clematis - 44230297967.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111