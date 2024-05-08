Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMP Wakefield

Portsmouth murderer Farrant, 74, died behind bars at Britain’s most infamous jail in West Yorkshire on Friday May 3 after hoping to be released on compassionate grounds due to having terminal cancer. Sadly for him his wish was not granted and his death in jail has brought great relief to the children of his victim Glenda Hoskins who were “petrified” about the possibility of his release.

Just a day before he died from what the Ministry of Justice described as a "longstanding health condition", Mrs Hoskins' children Iain, Katie and David were told Farrant would be denied the opportunity to be released from his whole life term of imprisonment.

Just a day before he died from what the Ministry of Justice described as a “longstanding health condition”, Mrs Hoskins’ children Iain, Katie and David were told Farrant would be denied the opportunity to be released from his whole life term of imprisonment.

Victor Farrant

Farrant murdered Mrs Hoskins on February 7, 1996, by drowning her in the bath at her Port Solent home before going on the run to become Britain’s most notorious fugitive. He was also jailed for 18 years for the attempted murder of 45-year-old sex worker Ann Fidler in 1998 and had previously been jailed for 12 years in 1988 for raping a woman and causing her grievous bodily harm, as well as attacking another female with a bread knife.

His crimes were so bad he was locked up at HMP Wakefield, the UK’s largest high-security jail. Farrant walked the halls where many infamous figures are or were previously incarcerated. These include Sarah Payne's killer Roy Whiting, Soham double child murderer Ian Huntley before he was moved, prolific serial killer doctor Harold Shipman prior to when he hanged himself, and Britain’s “most violent” prisoner Charles Bronson before he was placed in another jail.

Glenda Hoskins. Pic: Family

The prison also has serial killer “Hannibal” Robert Maudsley locked up underground for 23 hours a day in a glass box for torturing and murdering four men. He is Britain's longest serving prisoner in solitary confinement.

Jordan Monaghan is serving life with a minimum of 48 years for murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend in 2019 along with his 21-month-old son and his newborn daughter in 2013. Then there is The Lost Prophets frontman who was jailed for 35 years in 2013 for a string of child sex offences. Watkins was stabbed in the neck at the prison last August.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Bamber was convicted of the murder of his adoptive mother, father, sister and his sister's two sons in 1985. And Damien Bendall was sentenced to a whole life order after admitting to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children aged 13 and 11 and a school friend of one of the children who was also aged 11. He also admitted to raping one of the children before she died.

HMP Wakefield is the UK's largest high security prison.

The prison also features Reynhard Sinaga, a PhD student at Leeds University, who lured his victims to his flat in Manchester before sedating and raping them. He is known as “Britain's worst rapist” after sexually assaulting up to 200 men.

Confirming Farrant’s death last Friday and residence at HMP Wakefield, a Prison Service spokesperson said: “Victor Farrant died on 3 May at HMP Wakefield. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

The Prison Service said it cannot confirm the cause of death, which is a “matter for the coroner”.

HMP Wakefield

Meanwhile, readers on The News’ social media had their say following Farrant’s death. One person said: “Good news, but let’s not forget the system wanted to release this murderer back into society. That should never have even been considered.”

Another said: “Horrible man, I remember this happening when I was a kid.”

A third wrote: “Her children, and even his sister can sleep better, knowing he has not been released. RIP is not quite right, rest in prison.”

A fourth posted: “Cancer should never be a ‘get out of jail free’ card for people like this.”

A fifth said: “Best news I've heard after what he put the woman's children through.”