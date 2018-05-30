Mutiny Festival deaths spark warnings over strong batch of ecstasy

WARNINGS have been made to revellers about a dangerous strength batch of ecstasy pills being circulated following the tragic deaths at Mutiny Festival over the weekend.

The new tablet, known as ‘Punisher’ pills, are said to be super strength which could put takers at risk of harm.

There have also been warnings about ‘silver’ pills, which Mutiny’s organiser said had been mentioned in relation to the fatalities on Saturday. Police have not confirmed these details.

Dad-of-one Tommy Cowan, 20, of West Leigh, and Georgia Jones, 18, of Havant, lost their lives after falling ill at Mutiny Festival after warnings of a strong batch inside the venue.

READ MORE: ‘We’re devastated but nothing compares to Georgia and Tommy’s families’ loss’ – Mutiny Festival founder speaks out

Now Parklife Festival, in Heaton, Manchester, has shared a photo from drugs testing NGO The Loop to warn people of the new drug.

Photos of drugs shared online ahead of Parklife - the warning was shared after two deaths following Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday. Picture: Twitter/@ChillWelfare

It read: ‘No doubt you have seen in the press about two very sad tragedies at a festival over the weekend. There is a very strong batch of pills in circulation, with strength over 330mg. These tablets, along with others, can result in death. Please act responsibly & look after each other.’

The Loop is an NGO that campaigns for and provide drug safety testing at music festivals.

According to The Sun, Blue Punisher ecstasy pills the group tested in Bristol last week were found to contain 300mg of MDMA, more than three times the normal dose in a pill.

Other tablets found by The Loop included ‘Silver’ ecstasy which could contain up to four times the regular dose.

Tributes have been paid to Tommy and Georgia after the pair fell ill within minutes of each other on Saturday evening but could not be saved after being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.