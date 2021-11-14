The clash was reported to police at 3.43am today in Cosham.

Witnesses claimed to have seen an ‘altercation’ between a ‘woman and a man in a van in Knowsley Road’, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force has not expressed exactly what the alleged altercation involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 3.43am today to reports of an altercation between a woman and a man in a van in Knowsley Road, pictured. Photo: Google

However, officers are seeking to find the pair to ‘check on their welfare’.

A spokeswoman added: ‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying those involved.

‘The woman is described as being white, between 20 and 30-years-old, a slim build, and blonde hair.

‘The van was a long wheel base, and a dark colour.’

Police are keen for witnesses, or those who may have dash cam or doorbell footage of a dark van in the area at the time to come forward.

‘We would be especially keen to hear from either party involved so we can check on their welfare,’ the spokeswoman added.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210457119.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron