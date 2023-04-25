The Stalking Advocacy and Support Service will be provided by Stop Domestic Abuse from July 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026, with the option to extend it for up to two more years.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones announced the scheme during National Stalking Awareness Week, which runs from April 24-28. The service will cost £130,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evidence shows that reports of stalking to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are on the rise. There were 2,342 offences of stalking reported between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. There was an increase of more than a third the following year to 3,185, and for April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 there were 3,221 stalking offences reported – a further slight rise on the previous year.

A woman peers out from behind her curtain, afraid for her safety. Picture posed by a model.

The majority of stalking offences are committed by a former partner, perpetrators are predominantly male aged between 18 and 32 years old, and victims are typically women and girls.

Stop Domestic Abuse already provide specialist support and protect victims and survivors of domestic abuse where stalking has been a part of the abuse. This funding will enable them to extend that support to all victims of stalking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jones said: ‘Stalking is one of the most impactful crimes a victim can be subjected to. In the most serious cases, it can lead to serious violence, harm and homicides. Victims’ lives are often pulled apart by stalking behaviours from ex-partners, colleagues and from strangers. This is why I am committed to ensuring that we have the right support across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for victims but importantly also to prevent these dangerous behaviours by using intensive interventions with perpetrators.’

DCI David West, Force Stalking Lead for Hampshire & Isle Of Wight Constabulary, said: ‘Policing must make sure victims of stalking feel empowered by keeping their voice at the forefront of the criminal justice system.

‘Victim advocacy support provided by services such as Stop Domestic Abuse are essential to achieving this and are enormously powerful for building the trust and confidence in policing and the wider criminal justice system. They are critical safeguarding partners in our response to Stalking.’

CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse, Claire Lambon, said they were ‘delighted to have been awarded the contract,’ and added: ‘We are looking forward to working in partnership with the Commissioner and our other partners to improve outcomes for victims of stalking and harassment. Our team of Stalking Advocates will provide specialist support to all victims of stalking, helping them to improve their personal and cyber safety, to support their mental health, and to access the additional specialist support services they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will help stalking victims speak out about their experiences and seek justice, and we will work with other professionals to increase community understanding of the complex issue of stalking and the vulnerability of stalking victims.’