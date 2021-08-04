Distraught teenager Samuel Brotherton was walking to his grandmother’s home in Lovedean when the thieves struck in Stonechat Road, Horndean, yesterday in broad daylight.

Video footage from a nearby Nest doorbell camera captured the moment he was attacked by the men who were driving a dark blue Volvo.

Dad Mark Brotherton, 46, said Samuel is ‘devastated’ and is now offering a £10,000 reward for the safe return of Melchy the family dog.

Samuel Brotherton, 13, was robbed of his family dog Melchy in Horndean on August 3, 2021, at around 5.30pm

Mark, a land surveyor, said: ‘He was walking from our home in Horndean to his grandmother’s in Lovedean, about a mile walk.

‘When he was 100 metres from his grandmother’s house two men accosted him.

‘They got out, one got out the car talking, walked up to him, asked him about the dog.

‘He unhooked the lead, pushed my son to the ground.

‘He tried to fight back but he’s a very small 13-year-old boy.’

He added: ‘He’s devastated, we all are.

‘My wife is a veterinary nurse and caring for animals is her thing and to lose a dog like this is not something we’re coping with.’

Mark and his wife Donna, 34, are offering the reward in the hope their beloved pet will be safely returned.

‘I’m offering £10,000 for the safe return of the dog,’ Mark said.

He appealed for anyone with information or CCTV to come forward.

Mark scoured the area yesterday and a couple gave their Nest camera footage to him.

He added: ‘I’m horrified, I’m absolutely horrified that this could happen.

‘My priority is getting the dog back for my family.

‘I’m not looking for anything other than getting the dog back – that’s all I can care about.’

The family have had Melchy since he was a puppy.

On the thieves, Mark said: ‘I have no feelings towards them at all.

‘I just want the dog returned. As long as the dog comes back safely I want to go back to our quiet life when the dog is returned to us.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 202108031632.

