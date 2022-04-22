Hampshire Constabulary and the police and crime commissioner unveiled the new response and patrol base in West End Road, Bitterne.

The new site gives officers a base of operations along the eastern side of the city, with plenty of space for equipment and amenities.

Deputy chief constable Ben Snuggs, left, with police and crime commissioner Donna Jones outside the new Bitterne police station. Picture: David George

Deputy chief constable Ben Snuggs and police and crime commissioner Donna Jones cut the ceremonial police tape to celebrate the building opening this morning (Thursday, April 21).

Mr Snuggs said: 'It's great to be here in this new site today - this response and patrol base gives us a visible footprint on this side of the city and will help us to both prevent and solve crime in our community.

'Calls distributed from our control room will come here for people in crisis who need our help, particularly on this side of the city. Our teams will respond from this building 24/7, and the great thing is there's space for everyone.'

The previous Bitterne police station closed in 2016. Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones says she did look at reopening that site instead, but it would have cost more than the £430,000 needed to make this new building operational.

Inside the base, officers have access to computers, all the gear they need for responding to emergencies - including tasers and body armour - and even showers to freshen up after their shift has finished.

Some officers are already using the Bitterne site as their base of operations.

Mrs Jones said: 'I haven't been police and crime commissioner for even a full year yet, but people who know me know I deliver on what I say, and that's really important when the public elects somebody.

'I made a clear pledge last year. Firstly, to get 600 more police officers. Secondly, greater police visibility with more police stations.

'Perhaps I'm the lucky commissioner, presiding over the police force with a growing budget, but to open this new police station in Bitterne is really key.