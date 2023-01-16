Robin Hains, 47, was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday for arranging to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. The Bognor Regis native was found to be know for perusing social media for submissive boys who needed money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thought he was texting a child on social media platforms KIK and Grindr, but was exchanging messages with an undercover police officer. Hains asked how old the boy was and continued to send sexualised texts despite the boy telling him how old he was.

Robin Hains was sentenced to three years in prison for arranging to meet up with a boy for sex. Picture: John Devlin.

They arranged to meet at what was suspected to be the child’s home address in Southampton. Hains was detained by police officers on arrival.

The ‘sexual predator’ was found with sex paraphernalia and two phones. After the devices were examined as part of the police investigation, indecent images of children were found, as well as Grindr conversations with other people which left no doubt of his intention to meet with the boy for sex that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Withecombe, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: ‘Hains claimed that he thought he was meeting with a 16-year-old boy and that his vile communications were just an exaggerated fantasy, but we could prove from the evidence on his phone that this was not the case.

‘Thankfully, on this occasion, he was communicating with an undercover police officer rather than a real child – but there is no doubt that Robin Hains is a sexual predator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Anyone thinking of taking that first dreadful step of trying to contact a child for sex needs to know they are committing a serious offence, regardless of who they are communicating with.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hains was sentenced to 38 months in prison. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and will be a registered sex offender for life.