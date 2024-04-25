Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blake Court, Gosport. Pic: Hants police

Residents of Blake Court, in South Street, were tormented by anti-social behaviour - but now have relief. On Wednesday, magistrates in Portsmouth granted a three month Partial Closure Order to the address, following an application by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The court heard that occupants and visitors to the flat would make noise at all hours of the day and night, both in the address and in communal areas.

Some residents were subjected to abuse and assault, and confronted with frequent drug dealing, drug use and intoxicated drug users passed out in the stairwells. Police said residents also faced “disgusting scenes of human faeces in the corridors and stairwells, and drug paraphernalia littering the floor”. Police teams have carried out regular enforcement at the address to seize drugs and arrest suspects involved in drug use and supply. The closure order is a step forward for the community to ensure that individuals who are persistently involved in this type of activity cannot return to the address.

Magistrates found the closure order to be necessary to prevent the continuation of disorder and criminal offences at the address, and serious nuisance to members of the public.

Other than those who have a lawful reason to enter the address such as police, emergency services and partners, anyone else found to enter the property will be liable to arrest and prosecution, which could result in up to six months in jail, a fine or both.

Inspector Sam Warne said: “I am very pleased to see the crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour faced by residents in Blake Court has been recognised by the courts, who have granted our application to have a Partial Closure Order for the address.

“This follows months of investigation and evidence-gathering by my officers in Gosport. Since my arrival in Gosport, I have continually promised to listen to the community and respond robustly to the people and places causing the most harm in our communities.