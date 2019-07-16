Nine arrests made in Gosport as part of drug crackdown

Have your say

NINE people have been arrested in Gosport as police tackle the supply of class A drugs in the town.

Investigating the town's drug supply, police officers made arrests in Stoners Close, Sunbeam Way, Pavilion Way and Forton Park.

Three women and five men from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of drug offences, all between the age of 22 and 55.

A 32-year-old man from Liverpool was also arrested.

All of those arrested are being kept in custody.

Chief Inspector Mark Lewis said: ‘This was a great piece of work which saw officers from across the force, including neighbourhoods, investigations and public order trained officers, join together to target addresses linked to class A drug dealing.

‘We’ve made a significant number of arrests today, which we hope reassures the people living in these areas that we take the supply of drugs extremely seriously.’

Anyone with information about drugs being supplied in Gosport is asked to call 101, asking for the Gosport Neighbourhood Policing team.

