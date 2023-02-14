Police previously said the boy was able to walk away from the scene as the vehicle drove off. The force said the incident was reported by a third party amid attempts to identify the pedestrian.

However, the force has now suggested no one was hit after the car drove towards a group of schoolboys with the case now filed. ‘We were called by the mother of a 15-year-old boy to say she believes it was her son and his friends. However, none of the boys were injured in the incident. This has now been filed,’ a spokeswoman said.