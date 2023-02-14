No action to be taken after car mounts pavement when driving at group of schoolboys in Hill Head
NO ACTION will be taken after a car drove at a group of boys who were walking on the pavement.
Police received a report that a small silver hatchback mounted the pavement and struck a pedestrian in Hill Head at roughly 4pm on February 8 in Crofton Lane, near the Seafield Park Road junction.
Police previously said the boy was able to walk away from the scene as the vehicle drove off. The force said the incident was reported by a third party amid attempts to identify the pedestrian.
However, the force has now suggested no one was hit after the car drove towards a group of schoolboys with the case now filed. ‘We were called by the mother of a 15-year-old boy to say she believes it was her son and his friends. However, none of the boys were injured in the incident. This has now been filed,’ a spokeswoman said.