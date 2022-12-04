No arrests yet after 25 vehicles were smashed in Portsmouth last weekend
POLICE officers are continuing to investigate a spree of vandalism that took place in Portsmouth last weekend.
According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, several car windows were destroyed in Claremont Road, Ariel Road, Sandringham Lane and Sandringham Road – all in Fratton. Overall, 25 vehicles and one house were damaged, with officers believing that two masked men were behind the damage. So far, no arrests have been made, but the police force is hot on the trail of the thugs.
A constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘The first man was wearing a grey puffer coat with the hood up, dark coloured gloves, black tracksuit bottoms, white socks and dark trainers. He appeared to be wearing a white top under his coat and was carrying a parcel in his left hand.
‘The second man was wearing a black heading covering, a black jacket with hood, black gloves, black trousers, and black trainers. Our enquiries are ongoing.’
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 44220479793.