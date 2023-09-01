Kingstion Mini Market at 98 Kingston Road, North End, was closed by council trading standards officers following a sting. Portsmouth City Council received tip-offs from several sources that counterfeit vapes were being peddled from the shop, and children could easily buy cigarettes.

Staff sold these illicit items to undercover "customers" seven times between November 2021 and August 2023 – including to a 15-year-old. An undercover investigator was also sold a disposable vape with an illegally large amount of fluid, capable of delivering a huge hit of nicotine.

Anyone seen going into the shop can be fined or imprisoned. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

More than 13,600 counterfeit cigarettes and more than 2kg of counterfeit hand-rolling tobacco was seized in two raids. Investigators were unable to track down those responsible for the sales, partly because of changes in ownership of the business.

It was ordered at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court that the shop should be closed down for three months – with the locks being changed. Anyone found entering the shop can be fined and jailed for up to 51 months.

It is the first time Portsmouth City Council (PCC) have targeted a premises for selling illegal tobacco products. Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of PCC, said: "I'm very pleased with this action by our trading standards team, who found a decisive way of stopping this illegal activity and protecting local residents, especially children.

Kingston Mini Market at 98 Kingston Road, North End, has been shut for flogging illegal tobacco products. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.