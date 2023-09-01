News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

North End shop Kingstion Mini Market shut after peddling illegal vapes and selling cigarettes to children

A convenience store has forced to close after flogging illegal vapes and selling children cigarettes.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:41 BST

Kingstion Mini Market at 98 Kingston Road, North End, was closed by council trading standards officers following a sting. Portsmouth City Council received tip-offs from several sources that counterfeit vapes were being peddled from the shop, and children could easily buy cigarettes.

Staff sold these illicit items to undercover "customers" seven times between November 2021 and August 2023 – including to a 15-year-old. An undercover investigator was also sold a disposable vape with an illegally large amount of fluid, capable of delivering a huge hit of nicotine.

NOW READ: Shopkeepers caught selling illegal tobacco products

Anyone seen going into the shop can be fined or imprisoned. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.Anyone seen going into the shop can be fined or imprisoned. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.
Anyone seen going into the shop can be fined or imprisoned. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 13,600 counterfeit cigarettes and more than 2kg of counterfeit hand-rolling tobacco was seized in two raids. Investigators were unable to track down those responsible for the sales, partly because of changes in ownership of the business.

SEE ALSO: Trading Standards joined by police for illegal tobacco raids

It was ordered at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court that the shop should be closed down for three months – with the locks being changed. Anyone found entering the shop can be fined and jailed for up to 51 months.

It is the first time Portsmouth City Council (PCC) have targeted a premises for selling illegal tobacco products. Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of PCC, said: "I'm very pleased with this action by our trading standards team, who found a decisive way of stopping this illegal activity and protecting local residents, especially children.

Kingston Mini Market at 98 Kingston Road, North End, has been shut for flogging illegal tobacco products. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.Kingston Mini Market at 98 Kingston Road, North End, has been shut for flogging illegal tobacco products. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.
Kingston Mini Market at 98 Kingston Road, North End, has been shut for flogging illegal tobacco products. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

"The illegal tobacco trade makes it easier for children to start smoking, takes advantage of cash-strapped families, and helps fund organised crime. We're grateful to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary for their help in this operation.”